AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin was ranked the top public university in Texas in 2022 by U.S. News and World Report, beating out schools like Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

The university ranked second overall when taking both public and private schools into consideration, with UT Austin only falling behind private school Rice University in Houston.

Here are the top 10 universities in Texas, both public and private, according to U.S. News’ list:

Rice University University of Texas at Austin Texas A&M University Southern Methodist University Baylor University Texas Christian University The University of Texas at Dallas University of Houston Texas Tech University Abilene Christian University

Out of public universities nationwide, UT Austin tied with the University of California, Davis and the University of Wisconsin—Madison for the No. 10 spot. When accounting for both public and private universities across the country, UT tied with the same schools for the No. 38 spot.

U.S. News analyzed 1,500 colleges and weighed different factors including graduation and retention rates, faculty resources and financial resources for students.

U.S. News also ranked UT Austin’s engineering program the top in the state out of programs that offered a doctorate. Nationwide, the UT Austin program ties for the No. 9 spot alongside Purdue University—West Lafayette and Cornell University.

The UT Austin business program also fared well in the U.S. News rankings, with it being ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 7 nationwide.

Austin’s St. Edwards University, a private school, ranked 12th on the list of public and private universities in the state. Huston-Tillotson University ranked fourth out of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Texas.