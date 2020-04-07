UT-Austin President Greg Fenves leaving Texas flagship for Emory University, source says

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves is expected to announce this week that he will leave the state’s flagship college for Emory University, according to one source with knowledge of the decision.

Fenves has been president of the university since 2015. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.