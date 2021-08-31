UT Austin power outage affecting multiple buildings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin is experiencing a power outage affecting multiple buildings and residence halls.

UT Austin Utilities and Energy Management says it is investigating and working to restore power. It has an outage map which shows a number of buildings across campus having power issues.

UT Austin is on its own power grid, separate from Austin Energy. It uses natural gas to power the buildings on its main campus, according to a UT Austin Utilities and Energy Management fact sheet. The university has been on its own grid since the early 20th Century — the Hal C. Weaver Power plant was built in 1928 and the campus installed its first generator in 1929.

