Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 17, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin Police said Thursday officers conducted an investigation in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street, which is close to the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near the UT campus.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said officers completed the investigation, and “there was no threat to the campus community.”

UT Austin Police initially posted to social media about the response at 12:19 p.m.