UT Austin plans to resume classes March 30, many online

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin plans to resume classes on March 30, teaching as many courses as possible online.

Tweets from the university’s account on Sunday said the plan may change as circumstances evolve.

UT President Greg Fenves announced an extension of the university’s planned spring break on March 11 in response to the spread of COVID-19.

For in person situations, social distancing will be introduced in places like residence halls, dining halls, libraries and other public spaces.

The University also named three priorities throughout the next two weeks in preparation for their plan:

– Maintaining critical mission services on campus such as public safety, utilities, core administrative functions, IT support for online learning, business operations and vital research functions; and



(4/13) — UT Austin (@UTAustin) March 15, 2020

– Supporting students who are on campus, living in residence halls and relying on university services.



These are the three main priorities for the university moving forward during the next few weeks.



(5/13) — UT Austin (@UTAustin) March 15, 2020

Supervisors in every college, school and department will identify faculty and staff that will support those goals and will decide who can work from home, what they will do from home and for how long.

President Fenves is expected to review available options to preserve compensation for employees regardless of work status.

The University also encouraged employees and students to monitor personal health and maintain good hygiene.