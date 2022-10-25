AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin is hosting its first ever diaper drive to support the population of students who are parents.

The Student Parent Organization hopes to collect at least 100 boxes of diapers to supply the UT Outpost donation bank.

While there is a diaper bank in Austin, UT’s Outpost on-campus location would make it more convenient for students.

Over 50% of UT’s undergraduate student parent population are Pell Grant eligible — which means they qualify for federal financial aid based on their income.

In 2022, prices for baby apparel — which includes diapers — went up 8.3% from the previous year.

It is estimated that diapers and wipes can cost as much as $120/month for a family with one child. Formula can be even more expensive – costing families anywhere from $100-400 each month. Student parents spend upwards of $6,200 each year per child on basic necessities.

From Oct. 24th – Oct. 28, the diaper drive will be collecting the following items:

Diapers, all sizes (new and opened packs)

Wipes (new packs)

Baby formula (new packs)

Monetary donations (Designate funds for Diaper Drive in the Gifts Comment box)

If you’d like to support the diaper drive, you can drop off donations directly to UT Outpost or any of the drop-off locations.