UT Austin may have online classes through the summer semester because of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin may be extending its online-only class structure through the summer semester in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a tip KXAN received Tuesday.

At least the Moody College of Communication has given that guidance to its professors. A UT spokesman said he could not confirm the extension at this time, but KXAN will check back with the university Wednesday.

Starting March 30, all spring semester classes began in earnest online at UT Austin. More than 50,000 students returned to classes following an extended spring break, attending lectures and receiving other course instructions through online video conference apps.

The university also said it would allow undergraduates to choose if they want to be graded on a pass/fail scale and would let graduate students choose if they want credit or no credit for a class. Students have until May 29 to decide.