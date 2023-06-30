AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin ranked No. 4 among public universities in the U.S., according to QS World University Rankings. The university also ranked No. 58 in the world.

Among both public and private universities in the U.S., UT Austin ranked No. 19 and was named the best in Texas, according to a release from UT.

The rankings were based on several factors, which included:

Academic reputation

Faculty-student ratio

Citations per faculty member

Sustainability

Employability

International research collaboration

“The results draw on the analysis of more than 17 million academic papers and the expert opinions of 240,000 academic faculty members and employers,” UT said.

UT was not the only Texas university listed among the best. Other Texas universities featured in the rankings included Texas A&M at No. 32, Rice University at No. 34 and The University of Texas at Dallas at No. 86.