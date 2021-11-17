UT Austin celebrates local researchers who helped develop COVID-19 vaccine

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the University of Texas at Austin honored local researchers who helped develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

Austin health leaders met up with the mayor for a big celebration at UT Austin’s Main Mall. It also honored additional researchers, health officials and volunteers.

The original event recognized Jason McLellan and Barney Graham. It was rescheduled back in October.

In 2012 and 2013, they made an improved vaccine for a respiratory virus. That work helped develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Today, what they did came full circle.

“It’s really rewarding to see something that we’ve been working on for years end up being injected into arms, in people, the faculty and community to protect them from this virus,” said McLellan.

It’s now been 20 months since the first COVID-19 case on UT Austin’s campus.

