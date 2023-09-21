AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin reached record enrollment and application numbers for the fall semester.

UT said more than 66,000 students submitted applications for this fall, which was 10% more than last year’s numbers. In total, more than 53,000 students enrolled at the university this semester, which broke last year’s record of over 52,000.

UT said it had seen 10 years of unprecedented increases in student success, retention and graduation rates.

“Our students recognize the opportunities we offer that will change their lives and prepare them to improve society,” said UT President Jay Hartzell. “Our demand is growing as we build on the academic, research and campus experiences we offer, make them more affordable, and as our results continue to show that no matter where our students come from, they can succeed at a world-class institution that positions them to change the world.”