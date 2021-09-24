UT Austin aims to become world’s highest-impact public research university

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has set a big goal: to become the world’s highest-impact public research university. UT Austin President Jay Hartzell made the announcement as he was formally inaugurated late Friday morning.

The ceremony took place on the front steps of the UT Tower. After the ceremony, Hartzell delivered a State of the University address, where he focused on the future of UT.

He said in order to meet that goal, he wants to invest in staff, so they can acquire new skills and ultimately stay at the university.

“I want every single staff member on campus to hear me. We cannot be the institution we want without you,” he explained.

Hartzell also mentioned the school’s single largest investment in graduate school education. The university is putting nearly $11 million toward it beginning this year.

Hartzell was appointed as the 30th president of UT Austin in September 2020, according to the university. He was serving as interim president for a few months before that.

He delivered his first State of the University address in February of this year.