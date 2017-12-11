UT announces new athletic director Chris Del Conte

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The University of Texas at Austin’s new athletic director, Chris Del Conte, says as he takes on the new role, he plans to support coaches and students — all while racking up wins.

“When you’re at the University of Texas, your opportunity to win a championship is no greater than here — and that’s why I’m here,” Del Conte said at a press conference Monday.

UT announced the new hire Saturday. Conte replaces Mike Perrin, who took over for Steve Patterson as interim athletic director in September 2015.

Del Conte comes to Texas from Texas Christian University, where he has been since 2009. During his time in Fort Worth, Del Conte spearheaded massive upgrades to TCU athletic facilities. During his time there, TCU completed a $164 million enhancement to the football stadium, Amon G. Carter Stadium, and a $72 million renovation to the Horned Frogs basketball arena, Schollmaier Arena.

Del Conte also led TCU into the Big 12 conference in the summer of 2012.

He said he plans to be a “servant-leader” while at UT Austin — starting with learning about the program and listening during his first 100 days or so.

“Be humble, be honest and serve others — to the Longhorn Nation I can promise you I will serve you to the best of my abilities, I will always be honest to you and I will always answer any question you have and I will humbly serve you,” Del Conte said. “I can’t thank you enough for giving me this opportunity.”