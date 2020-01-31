UT and Dell Foundation partner to get more low-income students graduating

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation announced a partnership with the University of Texas Friday aimed at addressing the lower graduation rates for in-need students.

The foundation said in a press release that it’s making a $100 million-dollar commitment over 10 years. The money is meant to help close the gap in graduation rates for students in all income levels.

The partnership will also increase the individual support services for students eligible for federal Pell grants.

Starting in fall 2020 incoming Pell-eligible freshmen from in-need families will become part of the Dell Scholars Program. Each student that becomes a Dell Scholar will receive a financial award of $20,000 over their time at college. This money is in addition to UT’s Texas Advance Commitment which guarantees to cover the full cost of tuition for students from families earning $65,000 or less a year.

The Dell Foundation and UT will provide all Pell-eligible undergraduate students ongoing and personalized graduation support, including:

Financial aid coaching/Financial literacy training

Tutoring and textbook support

A laptop computer

Peer advising support

Internship and career planning

Connections to university resources and programming

On-track graduation planning

“A college education has the power to change the life of a student and the future of their family and community,” said UT Austin President Gregory L. Fenves. “As a result of our groundbreaking partnership with the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, The University of Texas at Austin is poised to increase opportunities for thousands of talented students whose potential to achieve will be met with unprecedented commitment, resources and support.”

The goal of the partnership is to raise the six-year graduation rates of Pell-eligible students from 73% to 90%.