UT alumnae Brené Brown returning to teach ‘Dare to Lead’

Brené Brown is now a visiting professor in UT’s McCombs Business School, the university announced Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of UT)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Recently tapped to give the keynote address at spring commencement, Brené Brown is also now a visiting professor at the University of Texas at Austin, the university announced Tuesday.

Brown, a 1995 UT alumnae, brings her “Dare to Lead” program to the McCombs Business School, where she’ll teach management classes through the scope of her seven-year study looking at the future of leadership.

The book, with the same title, is her latest New York Times best-seller, and it focuses on implementing “institution-wide courage-building training.”

Brown studied leadership in companies like Google, Pixar, The Gates Foundation — and even military leadership with U.S. Special Forces. She found that leaders need more specific skills related to courage and vulnerability, including how to have tough conversations, how to hold themselves and others accountable, how to reset after failure and how to build trust.

“As we think about increasing our research efforts with ‘Dare to Lead’ and building more tools for teams and organizations to use as they embed courage-building skills across their cultures, I can’t think of a better partner than Texas McCombs,” Brown said.

“They’re smart, innovative, and already doing important work in this area. I’m also a diehard Longhorn,” she said.