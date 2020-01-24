UT alumna Brené Brown to give keynote address at UT spring commencement

Brené Brown will give the keynote address at the University of Texas at Austin’s spring commencement ceremony May 23. (Photo courtesy of UT)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brené Brown, an internationally acclaimed researcher, author and speaker, will give the keynote address at the University of Texas at Austin’s spring commencement ceremony May 23.

Brown, a UT alumna, is the author of five New York Times No. 1 bestsellers, and her TED talk, “The Power of Vulnerability,” is one of the most-viewed TED talks off all-time with more than 45 million views.

Brown is the first researcher to have a Netflix special, as well. “The Call to Courage,” premiered on the streaming service April 19, 2019.

She’s also a research professor at the University of Houston where she holds the Huffington Foundation — Brené Brown Endowed Chair at the Graduate College of Social Work.

“Brené Brown is an extraordinary scholar, educator and author, but more than anything, she connects with others on a deeply human level,” UT president Gregory L. Fenves said.

“It is a great honor that Dr. Brown has agreed to speak to the Class of 2020 — many of whom have already been inspired and enlightened by reading her bestselling books and watching her acclaimed lectures,” he said.

Brown said she was overcome with emotion with she was asked to give the keynote speech.

” I just started crying because my path to UT was long and hard,” she said. ” The fact that I’ll be giving the commencement address in front of the Tower – at a school that I love and one that I fought to be a part of – is amazing.”

The ceremony is at 8 p.m. on UT’s Main Mall. There are approximately 9,000 students eligible to receive their degrees this spring.