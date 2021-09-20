UT admits largest freshman class ever in 2021, graduation rates rise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin admitted more freshmen than ever before in 2021.

Enrollment data provided by the university Monday said UT let 9,060 first-time freshmen in this year, 100 more than the previous high of 8,960 in 2018.

UT said more students are graduating on time, and that allows the university to expand capacity, university officials said. Total university enrollment grew 3% over last year to 51,992 students. The all-time high for enrollment at UT was set in 2002 with 52,261.

A record amount of people, 66,077, applied to the university’s undergraduate program. That’s a 15.4% increase from 2020.

Graduations rates at the University of Texas at Austin. (Graphic courtesy of UT)

Both four- and six-year graduations rates rose to all-time highs with the four-year rate increasing 0.5% to 72.7%. The six-year graduation rate edged up 0.1% to 87.7%, university data showed.

“By helping more students graduate on time, we are increasing access to UT,” said Jay Hartzell, UT president. “This is especially important now, because more outstanding students than ever are seeking the rigorous education, in-person learning and residential college experience that UT offers.”

Data also shows increases in Hispanic, Black and international student enrollment. Hispanic students now make up 27.1% of UT’s total enrollment, up a full percentage point from last year. Black undergraduate students rose from 2,193 to 2,219, and the Black student population in both graduate and undergraduate programs increased from 2,660 to 2,728. International student enrollment is up to 4,725, 9.1% of all UT students.

Nearly 23% of all UT undergraduates are first-generation students, as well.

The figures were taken on the 12th day of classes for the current school year, so they are still considered preliminary, the university said.