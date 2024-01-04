AUSTIN (KXAN) – University of Texas students will soon have leave the Forty Acres to send mail home.

The United States Postal Service said Wednesday it will shut operations at its campus post office on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m.

USPS told KXAN its lease at the West Mall facility at 306 Inner Campus Dr was not renewed. According to its website, the Postal Service maintains more than 25,300 leased spaces in its facilities inventory nationwide.

While USPS looks for “viable options for another location,” it said postal customers can get full retail services at the Central Park Station at 3507 N. Lamar Blvd. from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

USPS also said P.O. Box customers can get a new P.O. Box at the following locations for the duration of their current term at no additional cost:

According to USPS, P.O. Box customers got a letter with additional details.