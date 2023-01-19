AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Postal Service released its new, furry friend-approved “Love Forever” stamp at Austin Pets Alive! Thursday.

The 2023 Love Forever stamps “honor America’s love affair with beloved canine and feline pets,” according to a USPS press release. This year’s stamp marks the 50th anniversary of the Love Forever series, which began in 1973 as a “Special Stamp for Someone Special.”

That first stamp was a smash hit, with USPS selling more than 300 million copies. USPS issued its second Love stamp in 1982, and it’s been an annual tradition nearly every year since.

“Cats and dogs are two of America’s favorite pets, and it is no surprise that connecting with pets has benefits,” the release said in part, adding: “Evoking feelings of warmth and playfulness, each stamp shows a cute and cuddly animal resting its front paws on a big red heart. Sure to add a bit of whimsy to your valentines, these adorable stamps are also suitable for use on letters and cards throughout the year.”

Customers can purchase Love Forever stamps and other USPS products online, by calling (844) 737-7826 or via mail through USA Philatelic.