Use-of-force videos from protests won’t be released within department’s 60-day policy, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Critical incident videos showing the use-of-force by Austin police officers during police brutality protests in May will not be released within the department’s 60-day policy, according to the Austin Police Department.

A press release from APD said, after consulting the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, the videos will not be released within the department’s self-imposed timeframe because “doing so could potentially impact the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigations into the incidents.”

“The primary reason for the delayed release of the relevant videos is the fact that investigators have not had the opportunity to interview all of the key witnesses or involved personnel identified during the course of the respective investigations,” the release said.

APD policy states that critical incident videos, including context surrounding the use-of-force by officers, will be released within 60 days of the incidents. Chief Brian Manley, however, can delay the release of critical incident videos if it is necessary to address “investigative, prosecutorial, or privacy interests.”

An APD spokesperson told KXAN on Thursday that Manley was not available for an interview and that the department would not comment further about the delay.

Five APD officers are on paid administrative duty while investigations continue into the use-of-force during police brutality protests in May. Brad Ayala, a 16-year-old walking home from work, and Justin Howell, a 20-year-old recording video of the protests on his phone, were hospitalized after being shot with bean bag rounds.

APD has also delayed the critical incident video regarding the death of Mike Ramos, who was by officers after an incident on April 24. The video was initially supposed to be released by June 23 but was delayed at the request of City Manager Spencer Cronk to provide proper oversight. It would have been the first video released under the new policy.