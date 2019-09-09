Use of force justified after man broke into Austin YouTube stars’ home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers’ use of force was justified in the case of a man who drove from New Mexico to break into the home of Austin-based YouTube stars and fired shots before turning the gun on himself, the Travis County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

A couple living on Avenue G near 45th street in central Austin called police early in the morning of Jan. 26, 2018. They described being awakened by a gunshot and the sound of breaking glass and hid in a closet while they told police they could hear someone inside their home.

Police say that man, 23-year-old Christopher Giles, was about to drive off when two officers told him to stop. They heard a gunshot from the car, according to the District Attorney’s report, and Officer Stephen Abbott moved out of the way while Officer Matthew Jackson fired at the car.

“The review of this incident, which included video footage, witness statements, an autopsy report, and

ballistics analysis showed that Giles shot himself inside his vehicle with a gun he had purchased recently,” District Attorney Margaret Moore’s summary of the case stated. “While three of the shots fired by Officer Jackson struck Giles, he was already deceased.”

Moore said the officers’ use of force was justified, which means it will not be presented to a grand jury for further investigation. Jackson had been with APD for four years at the time of the shooting, according to police at the time.