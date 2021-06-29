US Supreme Court to hear case involving Austin’s ordinance on billboards

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A case involving the City of Austin will be heard before the U.S. Supreme Court during the next term, starting October 2021.

The City of Austin, Texas v. Reagan National Advertising of Texas Inc. will take a look at the City’s ordinance regarding billboards.

Austin’s local ordinance allows businesses to use digital billboards on-premises, but digital off-premises signs are not permitted.

Reagan National Advertising of Texas Inc. applied for permits to digitize 84 off-premises billboards and sued the City when the permits were denied, according to the Supreme Court docket.

The Supreme Court will answer the question of whether Austin’s distinction between on and off-premises signs is unconstitutional.

A spokesperson for the City told KXAN it believes Austin’s ordinances allow “ample room for free speech in advertising.”