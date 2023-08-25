Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN New Today’s top headlines for Aug. 25, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Men’s National team is returning to Austin for another international soccer event.

Q2 Stadium will host the USMNT on Nov. 16 for the team’s Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match, according to a club release. The opponent hasn’t been determined. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcasted live on TNT, Universo and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the match will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio platforms, the release said.

USMNT will be eyeing qualification for the 2024 Copa America, South America’s preeminent international tournament, which will be hosted in the U.S. next summer, the club said.

Six Concacaf teams will qualify for the 2024 Copa America.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. Austin FC Season Ticket members and waitlist members have access to ticket pre-sales for the match from 10 a.m. CT and 2 p.m. CT on Aug. 30.

Q2 Stadium is becoming a regular stop for the USMNT. The team has played a World Cup qualifier, Gold Cup semifinal and a 2022 Nations League match against Grenada.

The USMNT has three shutout wins in front of sold-out crowds in the three previous matches at Q2 Stadium, the release said.