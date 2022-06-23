AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force announced it found the black Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong.

Armstrong is suspected of killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson, who was visiting Austin ahead of a race in Hico, Texas last month.

The Task Force said Thursday Armstrong sold the vehicle May 13 to a CarMax dealership in south Austin for $12,200. She received a check from the dealership one day after being questioned by Austin Police.

Wilson, 25, was a Vermont native and world class cyclist. She was shot and killed the evening of May 11 at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin, police said.

Surveillance footage depicted Armstrong passing through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport May 14.

Around 12:30 p.m. May 14, Armstrong flew from AUS to the Houston Hobby Airport before connecting to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, U.S. Marshals said previously.

U.S. Marshals said the last track of Armstrong they have was when she was dropped off at the Newark airport May 18, a day after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Investigators found no flight reservations under the name “Kaitlin Armstrong.”

Authorities describe Armstrong as:

5 feet, 8 inches tall

125 pounds

Light brown, long curly hair

Hazel eyes

Last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black-and-white tennis shoes, black COVID-19 mask, carrying a possible yoga mat holder

Up to $6,000 in rewards are being offered for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest. Another anonymous donor is also adding $15,000 to the pool.

Anyone with details on Armstrong’s whereabouts can call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tips can also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 893-8477.