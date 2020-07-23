US 183 southbound shut down near Burnet Road after woman’s body found on highway

Officers investigating after a woman’s body was found on Highway 183 South July 23, 2020. (KXAN: Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police shut down southbound lanes of US-183 near Burnet Road early Thursday morning after drivers found a woman’s body on the highway.

They are calling the death suspicious.

According to APD, drivers called 911 around 1:30 a.m. and said they saw the woman lying on the highway.

Police do not know how the woman died or why she was in the middle of the highway. They would not say whether she was hit by a vehicle or died in some other manner.

Police say the southbound lanes should reopen by 6 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Nabil Remadna is live from the scene on KXAN News Today from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.