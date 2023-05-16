Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 16, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During recent storms and heavy rainfall, a website that keeps track of low water crossing road closures in Central Texas experienced issues due to high demand.

ATXfloods currently has a message on its site that reads, “Due to high volume on this site, there may be delays communicating road closures on this site. Visit ATXFloods on Twitter for road closure information.”

Some KXAN viewers also reached out to us to report they had experienced issues with the site over the weekend.

ATXfloods told KXAN over email the site experienced intermittent issues on Saturday due to the “extremely large volume of views on the site.” There’s also a notice on the City of Austin’s website that was published on Saturday informing users of the issues.

The service said the website recently required upgrades to the backend of the site, and since then, there have been performance issues. It’s currently in the process of boosting server capacity, ATXfloods said in the email.

ATXfloods said once the server capacity is increased, it is not anticipating issues with the number of people viewing the site.

The upgrades are currently underway, and ATXfloods expects the website to be fully upgraded by the end of the week.

The service recommends users go to its Twitter account instead of the website if they experience issues with the site.