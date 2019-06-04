UPDATE: Runaway teen and younger sister returned home Tuesday

TUESDAY UPDATE 5:30 p.m.:

Austin police confirmed that the 13-year-old runaway has been located and returned home safely Tuesday afternoon.

TUESDAY UPDATE 9 a.m.:

Austin police say the younger girl returned home safely late Monday night but the older sister had not yet returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a missing 13-year-old runaway girl and her 8-year-old sister.

Officers say the 13-year-old ran away from home and took her younger sister with her. They were last seen at the 10100 block of Brownie Drive near Rundberg Lane and IH 35 on Sunday, June 2.

Austin Police asks that anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts call 911.