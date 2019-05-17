UPDATE: Manchaca Road reopened after downed wire closed lanes all night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A section of Manchaca Road was reopened early Friday after police say a large truck caused a power line to go down just north of Slaughter Lane.

The wire came down late Thursday at the 9300 block of Manchaca Road, according to the Austin Police Department and the road remained closed all night as crews worked to remove the problem wire. The road was reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the truck did not have any injuries. It’s unknown if the driver will face any citations and whether the driver was at fault.

According to TxDOT’s daily traffic count from 2017, more than 27,000 drivers use this stretch of road.