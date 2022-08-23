AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety added an Austin man previously convicted of indecency with a child to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

DPS said William Bird, 54, has been wanted since October 2021 when law enforcement in Bastrop County issued a warrant for a probation violation. Crime Stopper is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for details leading to his arrest.

Bird was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure in 2012 for an incident involving a 10 year old. He was sentenced to six years in confinement for that crime, according to DPS.

In 2014, he was convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to another four years, DPS said.

Most recently, last year, Bird was convicted of injury of a child and was sentenced to another year in confinement, DPS said. That same year, he was convicted a second time of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction and received six years of probation.

DPS said Bird is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, back and arms and sometimes wears glasses. He has ties to Austin, Bastrop and Kempner, according to DPS.

For more information on Bird, you can look at this wanted flyer from DPS. Do not try to arrest Bird yourself, DPS said, as he’s considered to be armed and dangerous.

Submitting tips

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous, according to DPS. Tipsters will get a tip number instead of having their name used.

To be eligible for cash rewards, those submitting a tip must provide the details through one of the following ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1 (800) 252-8477.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have details about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

So far this year, $72,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that yielded arrests.