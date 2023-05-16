AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roughly 16,000 people in east and southeast Austin lost power between 12:20 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. That number was at roughly 12,000 by 1:25 p.m.

Two major clusters of outages shown on the Austin Energy outage map affected the Riverside/Oltorf area and Govalle/East Cesar Chavez area in the timeframe of 12:20 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.

Screenshot of Austin Energy power outage map near the Govalle/East Cesar Chavez area taken around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. (Courtesy: Austin Energy)

Screenshot of Austin Energy power outage map near the Riverside/Oltorf area taken around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. (Courtesy: Austin Energy)

Screenshot of Austin Energy power outage map taken around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. (Courtesy: Austin Energy)

By 1:15 p.m., there were 6,645 customers without power across Austin. Then at 1:30 p.m., the outages went up to 12,367. The majority of those outages were near the Govalle neighborhood.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outages or how some were resolved.

Austin Energy said, “several circuits are offline in that part of town. We have crews investigating but do not have a direct cause that we can share just yet.”

This is a developing story.