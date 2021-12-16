Unvaccinated Austin residents can make up to $800 in new research trial of modified COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. In the early days of 2021, television screens were filled with images of people across the country getting shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Are you unvaccinated against COVID-19 and open to making up to $800?

The Austin Regional Medical Clinic (ARC) wants you to sign up for a new trial, collecting data on what researchers are calling an “updated” version of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. You must be between ages 18 and 85, and unvaccinated against COVID-19. This “booster trial” will help determine how those who are already vaccinated against COVID-19 should proceed in getting boosters on a yearly basis.

There will be a requirement of eight visits over the course of one year. Each visit, participants will get $100. Those taking part will receive two doses of Pfizer that are slightly altered, administered with about a month in between the two shots.

ARC is working with BioNTech, the company that helped create the Pfizer vaccine. They’ve slightly altered the vaccine that’s already FDA-approved, specifically improving it to fight off more variants of COVID-19.

According to ARC, the modified version of the vaccine has been approved to test how effective it is against only the alpha and delta variants. The vaccine will not be tested to see how it responds to omicron, the most recent variant that’s surfaced.

“It is impossible to get a trial going for the variant that is circulating today because it takes months to get a trial going, and by the time it’s going the variants have already changed,” ARC Clinical Researcher Amy Siegel said. “So, we just have to get the trial going, to see how it goes against variants and then once we know that’s safe, we’ll be able to make new vaccines.”

So far, there are no applicants for the current trial, as no one has signed up. ARC does plan on compensating participants for their time and travel.

ARC researchers will monitor participants throughout the year to see how their bodies are responding to the vaccine.

ARC’s research is just one piece of a 6-part trial. The other five parts of the trial involve participants who have already received the Pfizer vaccine. ARC will compare its results to the results from other researches collecting data from those who have already been vaccinated prior to this trial.

For more information on the trial, click here.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at Five by Reporter Jala Washington.