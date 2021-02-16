University of Texas to dim tower in solidarity with Austin community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin is one of the largest self-sustaining power grids in the country. The power plant on campus supplies almost 100% of the energy and thermal requirements for over 20 million square feet, according to the University of Texas website.

Throughout the ongoing power outages in the Austin area, UT has been able to sustain power for its 3,400 students in on-campus living dormitories.

While the power plant does not impact neighborhoods in Austin, on Tuesday night the UT tower will be dim.

“We want to send a message to be in solidarity with the people of Austin,” J.B. Bird, the Director of Media Relations and Newsroom at the University of Texas said. “In general, the campus tries to conserve energy.”

Energy companies and officials have been asking Texans to conserve as much energy as possible to help stabilize the power grid run by ERCOT.

If a student needs emergency housing, the university suggests to leave a voicemail at Student Emergency Services at (512) 471-5017. Heating centers can be found on campus at The Texas Union at all hours of the day and San Jacinto Residence Hall multi-purpose center Tuesday until midnight.