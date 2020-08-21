University of Texas students ‘mooov-in’ to their dorms for fall semester

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the University of Texas at Austin are settling into their new dorms Thursday night.

Students are moving in through Sunday for the fall semester.

They were asked to wear face masks and stick to social distancing guidelines. Students were also given scheduled appointment times to space everyone out and could only bring one person to help them move.

“With all the guidelines they said that we had, I thought it was going to be like we only had 30 minutes, and we had to wear masks, but they told us we had to wear masks, but surprisingly, I got more time than I had with my parents, and it was pretty smooth. I thought it was pretty chill,” said student Caleb Hulbin.

Classes at UT start next Wednesday.

The university also launched a new app called “Protect Texas Together” to help stop the spread of COVID-19 cases on campus. Students, staff and faculty can use it to record their symptoms and report their COVID-19 test results.