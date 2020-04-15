University of Texas slashes summer tuition for students due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin, citing ongoing COVID-19 economic challenges, will make changes to both university scheduling and spending for the coming semesters.

In a memo released online, UT President Greg Fenves and Interim President Designate Jay Hartzell said they will reduce the cost of all undergraduate summer learning courses to 50% of its standard fall and spring rates. Summer classes will only be offered online. There is no cost change for graduate and professional student summer courses.

For faculty and staff, there has been a freeze on pay raises during this time to maintain employee positions. Only essential expenditures to core university functions are being considered for approval, the university reports.

Fenves acknowledged the financial strain the global pandemic has had on students, families and UT staff.

“We recognize that you are balancing these changes with stress and uncertainty at home, even as you continue your studies. We are making these decisions with your well-being in mind and will keep you updated as we work to maintain our standards of excellence in teaching and research, and advance the university,” the president wrote.

This comes as other universities across the nation are making major budgetary and operational changes. Experts predict substantial drops in enrollment for the coming semesters and families work to refinance their livelihoods.

Other schools are slashing spending elsewhere.

On Wednesday, St. Edwards University announced it will cut six sports from its athletic program due to COVID-19.

Men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s soccer and cheer will be cut from the athletic department budget. Cheer will move to a club sport distinction and be funded under the RecWell Department, Taylor said.

“I am deeply grateful to the coaches who have worked diligently over the years to build nationally recognized and well-respected programs,” Associate Vice President of Athletics Debbie Taylor said. “As we make this difficult transition, I know that all of our coaches and staff members have our student-athletes as a top priority and will work closely with them to support their needs.”

