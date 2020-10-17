University of Texas police show off new satellite office construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is getting a new satellite office on The Drag.

It’s located at the old Walter Webb Hall building at 405 West 25th Street. UTPD is currently building out the property and will utilize vacant offices on the ground floor.

The department said the office can be used as a collaborative space for different safety partners, including the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Friday, UTPD showed off the new office to officials with Texas DPS.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott announced he would mobilize Texas DPS troopers to help the Austin Police Department and UTPD patrol West Campus more frequently.

Abbott’s announcement was brought on by a string of robberies that happened this month in West Campus, including a home invasion where a UT student says he was pistol whipped.

UTPD hopes to open the satellite office before 2021.

In February, the UT Board of Regents approved $8 million in funding for public safety and security in West Campus. The funds went toward the new substation at Walter Webb, as well as 13 more officer hires and a HALO camera system for the area.