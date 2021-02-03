University of Texas police launch crisis intervention team for mental health calls

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department now has a specialized unit, taking a lower anxiety approach to mental health calls.

The University Crisis Intervention Team (UCIT) is made up of a team of four officers who listen to calls every day and respond to mental health crises.

According to UTPD, mental health calls make up a majority of its calls. In 2019, UTPD said there were 493 calls with a mental health element. Those calls included — voluntary commitments, police officer emergency detentions (not hospital), suspicious activity, suspicious person, disturbances, welfare concerns and assaults with a mental health element.

The calls continue to increase, according to police.

In 2020, there were 368 mental health calls through mid November.

“We know that there are more,” Campus Safety Communications Director Noelle Newton said. “For instance, we are called into assist with non-UT affiliated subjects at Dell Seton Medical Center as that is in our jurisdiction. We now have built a way to accurately track the data in our system.”

That’s why UCIT launched a few weeks ago, Jan. 11. Officers will respond to mental health calls in an unmarked car and without a uniform.

UTPD said this is a new effort to improve service.

This story will be updated with more details about the program.