University of Texas move-in begins, negative COVID-19 test for students checking into dorms required

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, some Longhorns began moving into the 2400 Nueces dorms in the West Campus area, marking the first of a wave in move-ins that will require a negative COVID-19 test.

A negative COVID-19 test will be a requirement for all University of Texas at Austin dorms before students can get their keys to move in. Students may do a PCR or rapid test. An over-the-counter test will work, as well, however those students will still need a telehealth appointment confirmation before check-in.

As students move in over the next week and weekend, coronavirus tests will also be available on-site for those who haven’t tested negative ahead of time. But the university recommends that anyone who does want to get tested day-of plan for an extra couple of hours added on to the move-in time, as it may take that long to get a test and receive results.

If a student does test positive on his or her move-in date, UT’s Student Emergency Services will help the student with options to safely isolate.

Getting a negative coronavirus test is just one of the precautions university leaders say they’re taking.

“We’re having regular cleaning at a minimum three times daily, at high touch points even more than that,” said UT Housing and Dining Assistant Director Dr. Shauna Sobers. “So all of our door knobs, elevator buttons, sink faucets, etc., all of our shields, in community bathrooms — any precaution that we could think of or we’ve gotten feedback from our residents, our students about, we’ve taken into consideration and tried to implement that.”

The number of people who can help a student move in to his or her dorm is not limited, however in efforts to maintain distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the university is asking students only to bring as many helpers as necessary when moving into their dorms.

Early check-in starts Monday for on-campus housing. After that is the main “Mooov-In” next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.