University of Texas hosts food bank distribution for staff and students needing food

Austin

Central Texas Food Bank distribution for University of Texas (Picture: KXAN/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas hosted a food bank distribution on Saturday morning, ahead of the Red River Showdown between UT and Oklahoma.

Students, staff and faculty who need food or face food insecurities attended the Central Texas Food Bank event in a parking lot near the Frank Erwin Center.

To encourage social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was largely a vehicle drive-through pickup, UT said. However, walk-up attendees were also welcomed.

Volunteers with the food bank provided each vehicle with a 20-pound box of food, including pantry items, dairy and protein.

Various COVID-19 safety precautions were in place – such as touchless volunteer check-in, mandated masks for volunteers, and 30 feet of distance between each loading station.

