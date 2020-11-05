University of Texas honors veterans in wreath-laying ceremony

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin hosted a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Denius Veterans Memorial Plaza on campus.

The ceremony to honor those who have served included a wreath laying and started at 3:30 p.m.

The university said although Veterans Day is not until Nov. 11, it is tradition to hold a ceremony on the Thursday before the annual Veterans Recognition game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game is Saturday against West Virginia University.

Gen. Robert B. Neller, Lt. Gen. Lawson Magruder and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Gunderson of the U.S. Marine Corps were in attendance at the wreath-laying ceremony, as well as UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell and Thomas Hatfield, director of the Military History Institute at the Briscoe Center for American History.

Members of the ROTC also came out to show support to veterans.