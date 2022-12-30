AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin was recently awarded more than $612,000 for additional mental health resources.

The goal of the grant is to support partnerships between local schools and institutions of higher education that are training counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to provide school-based services, Sen. John Cornyn said.

The funding, a total of $612,378, came from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health professionals in Texas schools.”