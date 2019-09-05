University of Texas debuts new supercomputer, 5th most-powerful worldwide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has launched what it says to be “the fastest supercomputer at any university.”

Frontera, the name given to the supercomputer, is capable of 23.5 PetaFLOPS — 23.5 thousand million million floating-point operations per second — which is a measure of the system’s computing power.

The project is a joint effort between the University of Texas at Austin, Dell Technologies, Intel, Mellanox Technologies, DataDirect networks, NVIDIA, IBM, CoolIT and Green Revolution Cooling. The National Science Foundation funded the system with an award of $60 million.

Frontera is already being used for science applications like black hole physics, climate modeling, drug design and artificial intelligence. Future plans include genomics, astrophysics, natural hazards modeling and energy research.

