University of Texas cancels Explore UT open house event as precaution against COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the University of Texas announced that its Explore UT event, scheduled to be held March 7, was canceled over local and nationwide concerns of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

The event — which has been called the “biggest open house in Texas” — was expected to attract 50,000 students, prospective students, teachers, and families to the Austin campus.

In a release, UT said:

“With the city’s declaration of a local state of disaster, The University of Texas has decided to cancel Saturday’s Explore UT event out of an abundance of caution.



This event is unique in that it brings thousands of out-of-town residents — including many young children — to campus, where they participate in high-touch, interactive, hands-on programs for hours at a time. It is distinct from other programs held on campus, including sporting events, which are shorter and are not hands-on or interactive.



In close consultation with local health officials, we plan to maintain all other programs, classes and operations, as we continually monitor the rapidly-changing situation surrounding COVID-19.”

Other universities respond to COVID-19 concerns

In response to recent concerns, Texas State University also announced it was expanding restrictions to its international travel guidelines.

Texas State said that effective immediately, all its study abroad programs for spring break and summer were canceled, saying “We will continue to assess future programs as the situation evolves. The university is working to provide alternate options for students registered for the cancelled Education Abroad trips.”

Texas State students, faculty and community members can click here for further news and announcements related to coronavirus.