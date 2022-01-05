United Way Austin & Williamson County announce merger

Austin (KXAN) — United Way for Greater Austin and United Way of Williamson County, which combined serve 10 counties in the Central Texas region, have announced a merger.

The expanded organization will be named United Way for Greater Austin. The organization aims to “bring people, ideas, and resources together to fight poverty in our community.”

“As the Austin metro area grows, the boundaries between Travis and Williamson counties continue to blend; many people work in one and live in the other,” said David C. Smith, CEO of United Way for Greater Austin. “For our communities biggest challenges, more and more people are finding regional solutions optimal.”

United Way’s CEO says the merger will help the organization efficiently serve the Central Texas region while expanding resources for people who are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet.

The merged organization offers services that:

Ensure families with young children are financially stable

Provide quality early learning opportunities for children and students

Connect people to resources for food, health, housing, transportation.

“Integrating the services and expertise of our two organizations will help us better and more efficiently serve our community, both in Williamson County and the region,” said Jodee O’Brien, former CEO of United Way of Williamson County. “This is an exciting growth opportunity for us both.”

The merger plan was first brought to the table in 2019 and supported by the Austin Together Fund.

Since August 2021, United Way for Greater Austin has had a managing agreement with United Way of Williamson County.