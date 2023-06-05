AUSTIN (KXAN) — United Airlines is partnering with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to make it easier for passengers to get off the ground.

In the next two weeks, United is unveiling a new “bag drop shortcut” for customers with the United app at AUS.

How it works

Inside the app, customers can choose how many bags you’re checking. Once you get to the airport, go to the specific United bag drop shortcut kiosk.

Then, customers can place their bag on the scale and scan their boarding pass. From there, the agent will check ID and take the bag.

United said its goal is to get people’s bags checked in faster, in order to get them through TSA and to their gates quicker.

In 2023, AUS expects to break its summer passenger record set last year. In May 2022, AUS saw more than 2.02 million travelers, a record-breaking month for the airport. This summer, airlines are offering more destinations and are selling between 4-7% more seats per flight throughout the summer months.