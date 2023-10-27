AUSTIN (KXAN) – United Airlines flight attendants in Austin on Thursday took part in an international effort to negotiate a new contract with the airline.

Dozens of flight attendants picketed as part of a “day of action” from their union, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA). According to the union, similar pickets took place in nearly 20 airports around the world.

United reported on Oct. 17 that revenue was $14.5 billion in the third-quarter of 2023, that is up 12.5% compared with the same period in 2022.

The AFA said the revenue growth for United comes as “Flight Attendants are on the frontlines generating record profits without the pay and work rules to match.”