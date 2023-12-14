AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flight attendants with United Airlines picketed Thursday outside of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Organizers said the demonstration was to demand United Airlines executives fairly negotiate a contract with the workgroup.

“Expectations are high after decades of austerity, delayed improvements, and more recently significant improvements for pilots,” organizers said.

The flight attendants said they were represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), a union representing flight attendants in the U.S.

Organizers said the Flight Attendant Union had been at the table for over two years attempting to negotiate a fair contract.

“The disrespect is palpable and the flight attendants are more committed than ever to fight for their fair share and pay for all time on the job, which is not just time in the air,” organizers said.

Now, thousands of Flight Attendants around the world will take this fight to the streets as the flying public begins their holiday travels.

United Airlines Media Relations provided the statement below regarding the picketing demonstrations.