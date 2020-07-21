UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum reports vandalism, damaged art

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum near downtown Austin reported someone broke windows, took items and vandalized art at the garden at some point during Sunday night/Monday morning, according to an Instagram post.

The UMLAUF is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the organization or the Austin Police Department.

In the post, the non-profit organization calls the vandalism “devastating” financially after closing throughout the month of July due to COVID-19 shutdown orders in Austin and Travis County.