UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum reports vandalism, damaged art

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum near downtown Austin reported someone broke windows, took items and vandalized art at the garden at some point during Sunday night/Monday morning, according to an Instagram post.
The UMLAUF is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the organization or the Austin Police Department.
In the post, the non-profit organization calls the vandalism “devastating” financially after closing throughout the month of July due to COVID-19 shutdown orders in Austin and Travis County.
We were saddened to arrive at the UMLAUF today to find that there was a break-in last night. We had multiple windows broken, items stolen, and art that was vandalized. If you know anything, please reach out to us or APD. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As you know, we have been closed throughout the month and this is devastating to us financially as a nonprofit organization. If you can or would like to support us in any way, here are a few options: -Donate: www.umlaufsculpture.org/donation -Become a Sculpture Sponsor: www.umlaufsculpture.org/sculpturesponsorship -Become a Member: www.umlaufsculpture.org/membership -Purchase Advance Admission: https://bit.ly/2UkRv4P -Shop our Store: https://umlaufstore.square.site/s/shop