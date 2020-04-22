Ultra athlete runs 100 miles through Austin neighborhood to raise $11K for food bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An entire southwest Austin neighborhood rallied together to help an ultra athlete finish a staggering 100-mile run – all in the name of charity.

Remo Spagnol was supported by friends who held up signs and cheered his name and local children who ran alongside him at different parts of the adventure.

He finished the 100 miles at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday after a grueling 20 hours.

While running loops of the neighborhood, Spagnol received regular updates from neighbors shouting out how much money he was raising for the Central Texas Food Bank.

“The best part was the people updating me on the total amount raised throughout the race,” he said. “6,000, 7,000, 8,000, 9,000, 10,000. It was just crazy.”

By the end, Spagnol had raised more than $11,500 for the food bank.













Spagnol, who also talked to KXAN before the race, said the run itself went smoothly. His wife set up a table in the garage with gels, snacks and drinks to help him get through, and his finishing time was more than an hour faster than his previous 100-mile attempt in December.

What really took him by surprise was the incredible support he received.

“Signs everywhere, music blasting from every other house, people outside clapping at me and cheering me, chalk writings on the road, kids running/biking with me all day and night, neighbors joining me for a lap or two, a neighbor putting on a light show on his driveway until I finished the race, people staying up until 2am (sic) to watch me run the last lap,” Spagnol said.

“I was followed by a few kids who wanted to run the last few laps in the middle of a foggy and misty night.”

Spagnol has experience running in ultra events. But with races this year canceled, and not wanting his extensive training to go to waste, he decided to run for charity to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can still donate at his fundraising page here and can read more about the Central Texas Food Bank’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and how you can help here.