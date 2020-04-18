UIL cancels remaining spring activities and state championships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League is canceling all its remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships following Gov. Abbott’s announcement Friday that Texas schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

The UIL’s cancellations include practices, rehearsals and workouts. The league says remote instruction remains in place and it will continue to follow the direction of the state and work closely with schools.

“I am grateful to the UIL staff for their leadership and dedication to students,” said UIL Legislative Council Chair Curtis Rhodes. “Together we will get through this and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities.”

More information on the cancellations and further updates from the league can be found on the UIL website.