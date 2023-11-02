AUSTIN (KXAN) — Moody Center will be home to UFC Fight Night this December, the Austin venue said in a social media post Tuesday.

UFC Fight Night will take place Dec. 2 and feature matchups between Beneil Dariush versus Arman Tsarukyan as well as Dan Hooker versus Bobby “King” Green. Presale tickets went on sale at noon on Thursday and will be available through Friday at 11 a.m. using the code “MONTOPOLIS.”

The general sale begins at noon Friday, per the Moody Center. More details, including information on presale tickets, are available online.