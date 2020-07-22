Uber passenger shot, police still looking for gunman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for multiple people after they say someone shot at an Uber driver and passenger in east Austin late Tuesday night, hitting the passenger.

APD driving by in the area (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Police say the passenger’s injuries are not life-threatening. The driver was not hit.

Police were not able to immediately say whether the passenger was inside the car when they were shot. Police also tell us they would not classify this shooting as a drive-by shooting at this point, but they did not have any information beyond that.

A witness who heard the shooting did believe it was possibly a drive-by shooting. He said he heard seven or eight shots and saw a car. He said one of the bullets did hit a neighbor’s home.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. on Webberville Road near Thompson Street. That’s near Austin Community College’s Eastview campus.

KXAN reached out to Uber overnight for comment. We are waiting to hear back.